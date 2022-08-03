The NFL announced Wednesday that it was appealing the six-game suspension of Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, seeking a tougher penalty under the league’s Personal Conduct Policy.

Now comes word, via multiple reports, that the league wants an indefinite suspension of at least a year for Watson as well as a fine. Under the six-game suspension imposed by disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson on Monday, Watson stood to lose $345,000 from the $230 million deal he signed with the Browns.

The NFL’s decision to appeal could prompt the sides to resume settlement talks, which previously went nowhere. The NFLPA, working with Watson’s camp, wasn’t willing to accept more than 6-8 games. The league would agree to 12 games plus a fine in the range of $8 million.

The NFL has not yet announced whether commissioner Roger Goodell or a designee will hear and decide the appeal.

Reports: NFL seeking indefinite suspension of at least one year for Deshaun Watson originally appeared on Pro Football Talk