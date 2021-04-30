Reports: MLB, Blue Jays fire Roberto Alomar after sexual misconduct allegation

Roberto Alomar will reportedly face a lawsuit over the alleged incident. (CP Images)

Major League Baseball and the Toronto Blue Jays have fired Roberto Alomar after a woman filed a workplace complaint against the Hall of Fame second baseman alleging sexual harassment, according to TSN's Rick Westhead.

Alomar will be placed on the league’s ineligible list, therefore banning him from working in any league office or for any team in the majors or affiliated minors.

Alomar, a two-time World Series champion with the Blue Jays, has worked on MLB commissioner Rob Manfred’s competition committee and with the Blue Jays as a special assistant in recent years. His contract with the league as a consultant in Puerto Rico has also been terminated, according to Sportsnet's Shi Davidi. An announcement is expected later on Friday.

This decision was reportedly made after MLB hired an external law firm to investigate the allegation and presented its findings to Manfred.

The alleged incident was first reported to the Blue Jays months ago but took place several years prior. The complainant is reportedly preparing a lawsuit against Alomar, the MLB and the Blue Jays organization.

After a 17-year career with seven different organizations ended in 2005, Alomar was named to Blue Jays Level of Excellence in 2008 and elected into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2011.

