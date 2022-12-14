Reports: Mississippi State to promote Zach Arnett to head coach following death of Mike Leach

Following the death of Mike Leach, Mississippi State has reportedly made a decision about the future of its football program.

Multiple outlets reported Wednesday that Zach Arnett will become MSU’s new head coach. Arnett served as Leach’s defensive coordinator for the three seasons Leach was in charge in Starkville.

Leach died Monday due to complications from a heart issue. He was 61.

Arnett was given the interim head coach tag on Sunday when Leach was hospitalized. Less than a week later, he is expected to be given the full-time job.

Arnett, 36, is expected to receive a four-year contract, according to ESPN. With the early signing period coming next week and the transfer window open, the school opted to move quickly in an effort to give the program stability and help the players grieve.

“The school wants to give the players a strong leader to help them through the grieving process and give them stability,” a source said. “Zach is the guy for that. Zach embodies MSU and understands it, and he’s going to build on the foundation that Coach Leach set.” — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 14, 2022

When Leach left Washington State to take the Mississippi State job, he hired Arnett to be his defensive coordinator. Arnett is a New Mexico graduate and a disciple of Rocky Long, the longtime New Mexico and San Diego State head coach known for using a 3-3-5 defense.

Arnett was the defensive coordinator for Long at SDSU when Leach brought him to the SEC. Arnett coached under Long from 2011 to 2019, working his way up from graduate assistant to defensive coordinator.

Now Arnett will have the opportunity to lead an SEC program as a first-time head coach. Under Arnett’s watch, MSU ranked in the top five in the SEC in total defense the last three seasons.

Mississippi State went 8-4 in the regular season, capped off by beating rival Ole Miss in the Egg Bowl. The Egg Bowl victory, Leach’s first, was the 158th and final win in his historic and influential career.

The Bulldogs, No. 22 in the final College Football Playoff rankings, will play Illinois in the ReliaQuest Bowl on Jan. 2 as scheduled, the school confirmed on Tuesday.