Reports Milan remove Atalanta sell-on cut from De Ketelaere deal

According to the latest reports, Milan have removed the percentage of the sell-on fee so that Atalanta can purchase Charles De Ketelaere outright.

It had been suggested over the last few days that La Dea were hesitating in activating their option to buy, hoping to negotiate a slightly better deal for the Belgium international.

Last night, multiple sources confirmed that the Rossoneri had opened up the door to discussions and quickly came to an agreement.

Now details are starting to emerge and Calciomercato.com claim Milan have removed the right to a 10 per cent cut of his sell-on fee.

Instead, the €22m clause will remain intact along with performance-related bonuses.

Atalanta revitalised De Ketelaere

De Ketelaere flourished during his loan period with Atalanta this season, scoring 14 goals and providing 11 assists in 50 competitive matches.

He helped his team to win the Europa League, reach the Coppa Italia Final and finish fourth in Serie A, qualifying for the Champions League.

Atalanta had already paid €3m for the one-season loan.

Milan purchased De Ketelaere from Club Brugge in 2022 for €36.5m plus a 12 per cent cut of the sell-on fee and up to €2m in add-ons.