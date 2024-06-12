Reports Milan open to De Ketelaere discount for Atalanta

According to reports, Milan are open to giving Atalanta a small discount on the option to purchase Charles De Ketelaere outright.

The Belgium international has been transformed under the guidance of coach Gian Piero Gasperini during the loan period this season, proving pivotal to win the Europa League, reach the Coppa Italia Final and secure fourth place in Serie A.

Atalanta paid €3m for the one-season loan and there was an option to buy written into the deal worth €22m plus €2m in add-ons and a 10 per cent cut of the sell-on fee.

Although De Ketelaere made a huge impact with 14 goals and 11 assists in 50 competitive appearances for La Dea this season, they were hesitant to activate that option and wanted a discount.

Atalanta requested De Ketelaere adjustment

Calciomercato.com now claim that Milan are more open to discussing a change in the circumstances.

Above all, the Rossoneri could be ready to remove that 10 per cent cut of the future fee from the agreement, as long as they still get €24m from the transfer.

Milan signed De Ketelaere from Club Brugge in the summer of 2022 for €36.5m plus bonuses, but owe the Belgians a 12 per cent cut of his sell-on fee.