The Cougars will begin their first coaching search in nearly a decade.

According to Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel, Washington State head coach Mike Leach has accepted the same position at Mississippi State.

Source: Mike Leach will be the next head coach at Mississippi State. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 9, 2020

Scroll to continue with content Ad

According to radio host Paul Finebaum, Leach interviewed for the position with Mississippi State Tuesday afternoon. Bo Bounds ("Out of Bounds" radio) said that Mississippi State Atheltic Director John Cohen traveled to Key West, Florida for the interview.

According to @bobounds, AD John Cohen went to Key West this week and interviewed Mike Leach for the vacant Mississippi State job. — Paul Finebaum (@finebaum) January 8, 2020

The Bulldogs recently fired Joe Moorhead following a 6-7 sophomore season where they lost to Louisville in the Music City Bowl. Moorhead finished his stint 14-12 after replacing Dan Mullen who left for the head coaching position at Florida after the 2017 season.

The news may come as a surprise to many since the Cougars and Leach agreed to a one-year contract extension to keep him through 2024 before the Cheez-It Bowl after Florida State and Missouri failed to show a legitimate interest in Leach. He was set to begin his ninth season at Washington State where he won 55 games, good for third all-time in school history. The Cougars had qualified for a bowl game five consecutive seasons.

However, the former Cougars head coach has been linked to SEC jobs in the past. Leach interviewed for the Tennessee Volunteers gig in 2017 and was linked to the vacant Arkansas job before the Razorbacks hired Sam Pittman.

Reports: Mike Leach hired as Mississippi State head coach originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest