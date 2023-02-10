Reports: Mike Kafka, Brian Callahan informed they won’t be hired as Colts coach

A few days ago, Colts owner Jim Irsay said it would be days, not hours before his team found a new head coach.

The club still may not be ready for a hire. But Indianapolis is at least getting tangibly closer to a choice.

According to separate reports from Albert Breer of SI.com and Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, the Colts have informed Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan and Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka that they’re out of the running for the job.

Earlier on Friday, Mike Silver of the San Francisco Chronicle reported Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale has also been informed he won’t be the next Colts coach.

The Colts are going through an extensive interview process, speaking with more than a dozen people for the job. There is still a chance the club could end up hiring interim coach Jeff Saturday. Or one of the coordinators in the Super Bowl could make a lasting impression that leads Indianapolis to make a hire — much like the Colts did after the Eagles beat the Patriots in Super Bowl LII.

The Cardinals are also still looking for a head coach.

