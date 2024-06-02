Reports: Mbappe already signed contract with Real Madrid

Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappe thanks the fans after the UEFA Champions League semi-final, first leg match between Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain at Signal Iduna Park. According to several media reports, France striker Kylian Mbappe has signed a contract with Real Madrid. Bernd Thissen/dpa

According to several media reports, France striker Kylian Mbappe has signed a contract with Real Madrid.

"That would be amazing," Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham said on Saturday after the 2-0 win against Borussia Dortmund, which crowned the Spanish team Champions League winners for a record 15th time.

"The only thing missing for us is maybe an effective number nine," Bellingham said. If Mbappe comes, "it would be a great opportunity to take us to another level. He's one of the best players in the world," he added.

Spanish broadcasters RMC Sport and French sports newspaper L'Equipe said that the contract is already signed and the official announcement is to happen on Monday or Tuesday.

Mbappe had already confirmed that he will leave Paris Saint-Germain after his contract expires this summer, but hasn't announced a new club yet.

He's currently with the France national team as they prepare for the Euro 2024 on June 14-July 14 in Germany.