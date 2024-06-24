Reports: Mbappé trying out more face masks ahead of Poland match

France's Kylian Mbappe takes part in a training session at the Home Deluxe Arena, ahead of Tuesday's UEFA Euro 2024 group D soccer match against Poland. -/IPA via ZUMA Press/dpa

France captain Kylian Mbappé appears not to have found the ideal face mask ahead of their final Euro 2024 group match against Poland on Tuesday.

French media said on Monday that he tried out several new masks in training the previous day. Sports paper L'Equipe said that one tailor-made carbon mask had a better fit and gave him less problems.

Mbappé needs a protective mask after he broke his nose last week in the opening 1-0 victory against Austria.

He was an unused substitute in Friday's 0-0 draw with the Netherlands, and coach Didier Deschamps is yet to reveal whether he will return into the starting line-up against Poland.

France are tied on four points with the Dutch, who play Austria in third one point behind. Poland have zero points and can not reach the knock-outs.

Mbappé's return would be welcomed as Les Bleus are yet to score a goal of their own at the Euros in Germany. The winner against Austria came from an own goal.

