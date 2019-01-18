Reports: Mavericks, Dennis Smith Jr. could look to reconcile differences

Things might not be over between Dennis Smith Jr. and the Dallas Mavericks.

The sophomore guard and the Mavericks have apparently been on the outs with each other as the season approaches the midway point. It was rumored that Smith was on the trading block, and that several teams were interested in his services.

But reports on Thursday surfaced saying Dallas and Smith could be heading for a reconciliation, and that conversations between the two sides have been positive as of late.

Via Twitter and ESPN:

Sources: Dallas‘ Dennis Smith Jr. and top team officials have talked in past several days and had positive communication. Mavericks maintain Smith has been positive teammate and competitor. Smith hasn’t made trade request. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 18, 2019





I can confirm @espn_macmahon's report that Dallas is optimistic Dennis will finish the season for them. but to be clear: they want him back on their own terms, playing the role Carlisle sees fit, and Dennis' camp has been mum on whether he's willing to do that. — Tim Cato (@tim_cato) January 17, 2019





The Mavs have shopped Smith, 21, throughout the season but haven’t received any offers that have tempted them to pull the trigger on trading a player whom the Dallas front office still believes has potential to develop into a star, sources said. “Plan A is still to fix this,” a team source told ESPN.

Smith has not been that good this season, but his advanced numbers suggest that he is on a slow rise upward. It perhaps isn’t the jump Mavericks fans were looking for in the second season for a Top 10 pick, but if they can salvage their relationship it’s probably best for both sides at this juncture.