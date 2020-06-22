Reports: Mavericks’ Courtney Lee out after ‘freak accident’ calf injury

Dan Feldman
NBC Sports

Courtney Lee‘s most prominent roles with the Mavericks have been burdensome salary accepted to get Kristaps Porzingis then tradable expiring contract.

But Lee started Dallas’ last four games before the season got suspended and could have filled a role as play resumes at Disney World.

Unfortunately, the shooting guard apparently suffered a calf injury and underwent surgery.

The Mavericks have a full roster. However, they could open a spot by waiving Lee, who’s on an expiring contract. They’d lose his Bird Rights for the offseason, but those likely won’t matter, anyway. At 35 next offseason, Lee won’t command a high salary if Dallas wants him back.

The Mavericks have plenty of backcourt depth with Luka Doncic, Tim Hardaway Jr., Seth Curry, Delon Wright and J.J. Barea. Dallas coach Rick Carlisle likes using two-point guard lineups.

So, the Mavericks should get by. They just lose some optionality, especially with Dwight Powell and Jalen Brunson also injured.

