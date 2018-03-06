Reports: Matt Bryant gets three-year deal worth $10.5 million with Falcons

Most of the top kickers scheduled for free agency are signing new contracts with their current teams before hitting the open market.

Matt Bryant was the latest to sign a new deal on Monday as he re-upped with the Atlanta Falcons for three more seasons. According to multiple reports, Bryant will earn $10.5 million with a signing bonus of $2 million. Incentives can push the total value of the deal to a max of $12 million.

The deals for Bryant, Adam Vinatieri of the Indianapolis Colts and Ryan Succop of the Tennessee Titans have all signed new deals worth between $3.5-4 million a year, on average, this offseason. Graham Gano could also get a new deal with the Carolina Panthers (or be subject to the franchise or transition tag) before hitting free agency on March 14.

With Bryant, Vinatieri and Succop all off the board, it leaves Gano, Sebastian Janikowski, Nick Folk, Blair Walsh, Cairo Santos, Mike Nugent and Kai Forbath as some of the notable free agents-to-be available at kicker for when the new league year begins.