Reports: Mason Rudolph will be fined

In their statement announcing suspensions for Browns defensive end Myles Garrett, Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey and Browns defensive end Larry Ogunjobi for their actions in Thursday night’s game, the NFL said there would be other discipline forthcoming through the regular process for handling fines for in-game infractions.

According to multiple reports, one of those fines will be given to Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph.

Rudolph was hit in the face by his own helmet when Garrett ripped it off and used it as a weapon. The quarterback’s fine will presumably be for his actions leading up to that as he tried to yank Garrett’s helmet off while the two players scuffled ahead of the main fireworks.

Rudolph and any other player fined or suspended for their roles in Thursday night’s melee can appeal their penalties to the league.