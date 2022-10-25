Reports: Marlins hiring Cardinals bench coach Skip Schumaker as manager

ATLANTA, GA - JULY 05: Skip Schumaker #55 of the St. Louis Cardinals in the dugout before a game against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on July 5, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Brett Davis/Getty Images)

The Miami Marlins are hiring St. Louis Cardinals bench coach Skip Schumaker as their manager, according to multiple reports.

Schumaker, 42, played 11 MLB seasons with the Cardinals, Los Angeles Dodgers and Cincinnati Reds. After retiring as a player, he joined the San Diego Padres in 2018 as a first base coach. He was eventually promoted to associate manager under Jayce Tingler. He left San Diego to join the Cardinals as bench coach after the Padres fired Tingler in 2021.

Schumaker long been pegged as a future MLB manager and gets his shot with a Marlins team looking to build off a strong young pitching core featuring NL Cy Young favorite Sandy Alcantara. He's the fourth Cardinals bench coach to leave the position for his first MLB managerial job in recent years, following the footsteps of Reds manager David Bell, ex-Cardinals manager Mike Shildt and current Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol.

He takes over a Marlins team that was managed by Don Mattingly for seven seasons. He and the Marlins parted ways when his contract expired at the end of this season.