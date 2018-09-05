Reports: Mariners get into clubhouse fight before Tuesday's Orioles game

Jean Segura was among the players reportedly involved in an internal clubhouse fight between Mariners players on Tuesday. (AP)

Frustration has apparently taken hold as the Seattle Marines watch their postseason hopes dwindle.

Multiple reports from Safeco Field describe a scene Tuesday in which reporters were kicked out of the pregame clubhouse ahead of Seattle’s game against the Baltimore Orioles before a fight broke out between teammates.

Reports: Dee Gordon kicked reporters out before fight

Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times reported that second baseman Dee Gordon asked reporters to leave the clubhouse before shutting the door prior to the altercation.

“We saw bits and pieces of it and heard it,” Divish reported. “It was mostly guys in a big scrum trying to break it up. Not actually sure who or what it involved.”

The Associated Press reports that shortstop Jean Segura and catcher Mike Zunino were among the players involved.

Divish reported that manager Scott Servais was on the field at the time. Servais spoke with reporters after the incident.

Scott Servais: ‘It happens’

“Things happens in a clubhouse,” Servais said. “You’re talking about 25, or in this case 35, of the most competitive guys you’re ever going to be around… our guys are working through the situation. … it’s unfortunate but it’s something that happens.

“Guys are emotional. It’s been a long year. It happens. We move past it and get ready for tonight’s game.”

The Mariners started the season 46-25 and opened up an 11 1/2 game lead on the Oakland A’s for a wild-card spot. As of Tuesday afternoon, Seattle was 77-61 and 5 1/2 games behind Oakland for the AL’s second wild-card berth.

More from Yahoo Sports:

• Angry Nike customers are setting their gear on fire

• Charles Robinson: ‘The most controversial move that Nike has ever made’

• Pete Thamel: Taggart’s FSU debut goes down in flames

• ESPN announcer taken off Washington games

