Reports: Man Utd to buy $99M Williams as Lukaku leaves

Antonio Conte is getting his man, and that man is going to cost him a lot of money.

Now how will Manchester United react?

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Romelu Lukaku will go to Inter Milan for around $94 million, according to Sky Sports, leaving Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with Marcus Rashford and not much else at center forward.

[ MORE: Manchester United season preview ]

While Lukaku struggled last season, at least according to his usual playmaking standards, his 12 goals are still more than Rashford has recorded in a PL season.

Rashford recorded 10 goals and 7 assists in just over 2,300 minutes last season, while Lukaku had 12 and 1 in a bit more than 2,100.

A Sunday Express report says that Ed Woodward will respond by pulling the trigger on a near $99 million deal for Athletic Bilbao’s Inaki Williams, who is Lukaku’s junior by 13 months.

Williams, 25, scored 13 times with four assists in La Liga play last season, including three against Atletico Madrid and two against Sevilla (though he was pretty streaky).

He’s also played just under half of his career matches at right wing, and he’s been plenty productive in the assist department when away from center forward.