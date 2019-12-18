Reports: LSU RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire injures hamstring, status for CFP semifinal unknown

LSU is dealing with some significant injury news just 10 days away from the College Football Playoff semifinals.

According to multiple outlets, Tigers running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire suffered a hamstring injury during practice on Tuesday. The severity of Edwards-Helaire’s injury is not immediately known, but head coach Ed Orgeron is set to meet with reporters later Wednesday.

Lots asking about #LSU RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire today.



Ed Orgeron is set to meet with reporters tonight. 10 days until semifinal vs OU. — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) December 18, 2019

Can confirm Clyde Edwards-Helaire went down at practice yesterday. He was juking and went down without contact.



Ed Orgeron speaks at 5:25. We'll likely know more about the severity then. #LSU https://t.co/Nttj9T33DY — Brody Miller (@BrodyAMiller) December 18, 2019

Edwards-Helaire has had a massive role on LSU’s high-flying offense this season. The junior has rushed for 1,290 yards and 16 touchdowns on 197 carries on the year. He also has 50 catches for 399 yards, proving to be a reliable safety valve out of the backfield for Heisman-winning quarterback Joe Burrow.

LSU has plenty of talent behind Edwards-Helaire at the position, but the other two contributors this season are both true freshman. Tyrion Davis-Price has 270 yards and six touchdowns on 60 carries while John Emery Jr. has 182 yards and three scores on 36 attempts.

LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (22) runs against Georgia during the second half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Oklahoma players suspended for CFP semifinal

The news about Edwards-Helaire comes on the heels of several reports that surfaced concerning the status of several key Oklahoma players. According to SoonerScoop.com, Oklahoma will be without running back Rhamondre Stevenson, defensive lineman Ronnie Perkins and receiver Trejan Bridges due to suspension.

Perkins leads OU with 13.5 tackles for loss and six sacks. With Trey Sermon out for the year, Stevenson is the team’s No. 2 running back behind Kennedy Brooks. Bridges has just seven catches on the year, but two went for a touchdown. He has also pitched in eight tackles on special teams.

OU head coach Lincoln Riley would not confirm the suspensions during his Wednesday signing day press conference.

