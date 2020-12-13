Reports: Lovie Smith will not return as Illinois head coach

Lovie Smith’s tenure at the University of Illinois is reportedly coming to an end.

Multiple outlets reported Sunday that Smith will not return as the Illinois head coach in 2021. Over five years coaching the Illini, Smith compiled a 17-39 record with just a 10-33 mark in Big Ten play. Illinois reached one bowl game along the way, losing to Cal in the Redbox Bowl in 2019.

Smith, 62, arrived at Illinois in 2016 after 11 years as a head coach in the NFL — nine years with the Chicago Bears and two years with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Smith inherited a program dealing with the fallout of Tim Beckman’s tumultuous departure but could never get things going. His teams won a combined nine games over his first three years, including a 2017 season where the Illini went winless in Big Ten play. The program’s best season under Smith came in 2019, when it went 6-7.

This year, Illinois has a 2-5 record following a 28-10 loss to Northwestern on Saturday in which it allowed 411 rushing yards.

Illinois is now the third Power Five job opening, joining Vanderbilt and Arizona.

Some names for Illinois: Army's Jeff Monken, Buffalo's Lance Leipold, former Wisconsin coach Bret Bielema, Kent's Sean Lewis, Iowa State OC Tom Manning, Ball State's Mike Neu, Wisconsin DC Jim Leonhard and Cincinnati DC Marcus Freeman. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 13, 2020

