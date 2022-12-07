Reports: Louisville finalizing deal to hire Purdue's Jeff Brohm

It looks like Jeff Brohm is going home.

After six seasons at Purdue, Brohm is close to becoming the head coach at Louisville, his alma mater and hometown university.

According to ESPN’s Chris Low, Brohm and UL are finalizing a six-year deal.

Brohm’s father, Oscar, played quarterback at Louisville. His two brothers played at Louisville. Jeff was a star quarterback at Louisville.

And now he is on the verge of becoming the head coach of the Cardinals.

Brohm turned down the Louisville job back in 2018, feeling like he couldn’t leave Purdue after being there only two seasons. But now, after leading Purdue to a nine-win season in 2021 (its most in 18 seasons) and a Big Ten West title this season, Brohm decided the time was right to head back to Louisville.

The Louisville job opened somewhat abruptly on Monday when Scott Satterfield left for Cincinnati. Satterfield had been on thin ice for much of his four-year tenure at UL. He led a turnaround from 2-10 to 8-5 in his first season before back-to-back losing seasons in 2020 and 2021. There was also his infamous dalliance with the South Carolina job after the 2020 season that did not sit well with many Louisville powerbrokers.

Nonetheless, Satterfield trudged on and appeared set to return in 2023 as the Cardinals closed the 2022 season by winning five of seven games. Instead, he jumped at the opportunity for a fresh start at Cincinnati, opening the door for Louisville to pursue Brohm once again.

Brohm went 36-34 in six seasons at Purdue, leading a struggling program to four bowl appearances and three winning seasons. The Boilermakers were 17-9 over the last two seasons. In the four seasons before Brohm's arrival, Purdue had a combined 9-39 record.

Before his time at Purdue, Brohm had a 30-10 record in three seasons at Western Kentucky, where he won two Conference USA titles.

Before becoming a head coach, Brohm had stints as an assistant at UAB, Illinois, Florida Atlantic and, of course, Louisville from 2003 to 2008.