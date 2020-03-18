Reports: Longtime Broncos CB Chris Harris signing with Chargers

Longtime Denver Broncos cornerback Chris Harris Jr. is staying in the AFC West.

According to ESPN and NFL Network, the four-time Pro Bowler has agreed to terms with the Los Angeles Chargers. The agreement spans two years and is worth $20 million, per ESPN.

Harris, who will turn 31 in June, spent the first nine seasons of his career with the Broncos, going from undrafted free agent to first-team All-Pro and one of the better defensive backs in recent Broncos history.

Harris accumulated 518 tackles, 86 passes defended and 20 interceptions during his time in Denver and helped the franchise win Super Bowl 50 in 2016. Now Harris will get to face his former team twice a year.

With the Chargers, Harris joins a secondary that already includes Casey Hayward and Desmond King at corner along with Derwin James at safety.

The Chargers are coming off a disappointing 5-11 season and let quarterback Philip Rivers walk in free agency. Rivers signed a one-year deal with the Indianapolis Colts on Tuesday, leaving Tyrod Taylor as the team’s No. 1 QB for now. With the No. 6 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft, many expect the Chargers to go after a quarterback.

Chris Harris is joining a stacked secondary with the Chargers. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

