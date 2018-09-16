Reports: Leonard Fournette unlikely to play today

Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette is officially questionable for today’s game against the Patriots, but it doesn’t sound like he’ll be able to go.

The Jaguars are not expecting Fournette to play, according to multiple reports.

Fournette suffered a hamstring injury in Week One and did not practice during the week. Jaguars coach Doug Marrone indicated that he would want Fournette to be healthy enough to handle a full workload if he’s going to play at all.

If Fournette can’t go, the Jaguars have T.J. Yeldon, Corey Grant and Brandon Wilds on the running back depth chart behind him.

They may be OK with that trio: Last year, Fournette missed three games and the Jaguars went 3-0 in those games and averaged 158 rushing yards a game. In the 13 games Fournette played in the regular season, the Jaguars went 7-6 and averaged 137 rushing yards a game. When Fournette was out last year, the Jaguars were just fine.