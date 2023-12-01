Reports: Landon Jackson leaning towards staying for 2024

Texarkana native Landon Jackson made a name for himself in 2023 on the defensive line, enough to get himself put on a variety of NFL Draft boards.

But the junior defensive end is considering sticking around another year to see if he can make any more noise.

Jackson led the team in sacks in 2023 and was sixth on the team in tackles with 44.

His highlight game was at Alabama in October, where he had 11 tackles and 3.5 sacks.

Originally committed to LSU, Jackson played minimally there for a season before electing to get in the portal and transfer to Arkansas.

He has a little brother, Lance, who is also being highly recruited. He is a 2025 4-star recruit on 247 and is heavily linked to Arkansas, but is also being recruited by Alabama, Auburn, Tennessee and Texas A&M.

