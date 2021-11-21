For the third straight game, the Cardinals are expected to start Colt McCoy at quarterback.

Kyler Murray is expected to miss his third consecutive game with an ankle injury, according to multiple reports.

McCoy is also injured, having suffered a pectoral injury last week, but he is expected to be able to go.

The 8-2 Cardinals are at 3-6 Seattle, and the uncertainty surrounding the Cardinals’ quarterback situation has made the Seahawks 2.5-point favorites.

Murray was an MVP candidate before suffering his injury. McCoy played very well in his first game as Murray’s replacement but struggled in last week’s loss.

Reports: Kyler Murray unlikely to play today, Colt McCoy likely to start originally appeared on Pro Football Talk