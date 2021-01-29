Reports: Kyle Smith and three members of Washington's scouting staff are out

Reports: Kyle Smith and three Washington scouts are out originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

At almost any job, when multiple new faces are brought in, odds are some of the old faces will be pushed out eventually. And according to multiple Friday reports, that's exactly what just happened with the Washington Football Team.

Per Ben Standig of The Athletic, Vice President of Player Personnel Kyle Smith's time with the franchise is over.

Smith had become a popular name among fans over the past few seasons and had a hand in the selection of key players such as Daron Payne, Terry McLaurin, Chase Young, Antonio Gibson and Kam Curl, but when Ron Rivera opted to bring in Martin Mayhew for the general manager role and Marty Hurney to serve as the Executive Vice President of Football/Player Personnel — a title that obviously overlapped with Smith's — the writing was on the wall.

Standig says Smith is slated for a similar job with another NFL franchise (UPDATE, 2:56 PM: He has officially joined the Falcons):

As for VP of Player Personnel Kyle Smith, he is leaving Washington to take a similar role with another franchise, according to sources familiar with the situation. Just completed his 11th season in Washington and ran the draft board the last 3 years. Not surprising, but done. — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) January 29, 2021

The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala, meanwhile, reported that the organization also released three members of the scouting department:

As Washington has remade its front office, it has let go of three scouts, according to sources: assistant director of pro personnel/advance coordinator Jeff Scott, national scout Cole Spencer and personnel coordinator/pro scout Brian Zeches. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) January 29, 2021

So, while the Burgundy and Gold's coaching staff should look exactly the same in 2021, the behind-the-scenes operation clearly will be quite different, as Ron Rivera aims to assemble a group of voices that fit in best with his vision.