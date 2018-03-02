Reports: Kurt Coleman visiting with Saints, Bengals at NFL Combine

The New Orleans Saints are visiting with former Carolina Panthers safety Kurt Coleman Thursday night in Indianapolis, according to Josh Katzenstein of the New Orleans Times-Picayune.

Coleman was released by the Panthers earlier this week after spending the last three seasons in Carolina. The report cites multiple teams interested in Coleman’s services.

One of those teams appears to be the Cincinnati Bengals. Per Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com, Coleman also met with the Bengals Thursday night and added there is “mutual interest for a deal to get done.”

Coleman started all 42 games he appeared in over the last three seasons for the Panthers. He recorded at least 90 tackles in each of his first two seasons in Carolina with 11 total interceptions over that span. However, Coleman missed four games last season and didn’t record an interception for just the second time in his eight-year career.

The Saints could use help at safety following their decision to move on from Kenny Vaccaro. The Bengals have both George Iloka and Shawn Williams under contract through 2020, which would seemingly lessen the need for Coleman’s services. Iloka started all 16 games for Cincinnati last season with Williams starting all 11 games he played in.