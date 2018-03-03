Reports: Kurt Coleman agrees to three-year deal with Saints

Veteran safety Kurt Coleman has a new team to call home but is remaining in the NFC South.

Less than a week after being released by the Carolina Panthers, Coleman has agreed to a three-year deal with the New Orleans Saints according to multiple reports.

Coleman met with the Saints and Cincinnati Bengals in Indianapolis on Thursday night while the teams were working at the NFL Combine.

Coleman started all 42 games he appeared in over the last three seasons for the Panthers. He recorded at least 90 tackles in each of his first two seasons in Carolina with 11 total interceptions over that span. However, Coleman missed four games last season and didn’t record an interception for just the second time in his eight-year career.

The need for safety help increased for New Orleans when the team decided to move on from Kenny Vaccaro.