Kobe Bryant killed in helicopter crash in Calabasas

Kobe Bryant was killed in a helicopter crash, per reports. (Lintao Zhang/Getty Images)

Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas Sunday morning, Yahoo Sports confirmed. TMZ first reported the news.

Bryant played his entire 20-year career for the Los Angeles Lakers and won five NBA championships. He was named Finals MVP twice and league MVP in 2008. Bryant was 41.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

#Update Downed aircraft is a helicopter. Flames extinguished. #Malibu deputies at crash site looking for survivors, 4200 blk Las Virgenes Rd #Calabasas #LASD pic.twitter.com/eixLhGhLyE — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) January 26, 2020

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department responded to reports of a helicopter that crashed into a hillside and caught fire, NBC Los Angeles reported. The crash was called in at 9:47 a.m. local time, per the report, and flames that spread a quarter acre were put out by 10:30. The fire department reported no survivors.

More from Yahoo Sports: