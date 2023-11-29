Reports: KJ Jefferson is heading to the transfer portal

On Wednesday morning, the record-setting senior quarterback was linked to it.

KJ Jefferson is in the transfer portal, according to media reports.

Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson is expected to enter the transfer portal, multiple sources tell @mzenitz and I for @247Sports. Jefferson, a preseason all-SEC selection, has thrown for 7,923 yards and 67 TDs in his career. https://t.co/Vvmvtlkq5M pic.twitter.com/OwMim9VdJS — Chris Hummer (@chris_hummer) November 29, 2023

Jefferson will have many suitors, with programs like Auburn, Mississippi State and South Carolina looking for quarterbacks who are either graduating or moving on themselves.

The Sardis, Miss. native will end his Razorback career holding a plethora of records.

With news that Arkansas is hiring Bobby Petrino as offensive coordinator and knowing that he had probably topped out on what he could do here, seeing what else is out there is most likely the best move Jefferson could have made.

There is also no guarantee that he is on any NFL teams’ radar as draftable as a quarterback.

