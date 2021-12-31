Reports: Kirk Cousins tests positive for COVID-19, out vs. Packers

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Max Molski
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Reports: Kirk Cousins tests positive for COVID-19, out vs. Packers originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Minnesota Vikings will be without their starting quarterback for their most important game of the season.

Kirk Cousins tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss Sunday Night Football against the Green Bay Packers, according to reports.

The Vikings officially placed Cousins on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Friday.

This will mark just the second game that Cousins has missed since joining the Vikings in 2018. Cousins, who is unvaccinated, self-reported symptoms before testing positive, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Sean Mannion, Kellen Mond and Kyle Sloter are the remaining quarterbacks for the Vikings. Mannion was activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list on Friday and reportedly is expected to start on Sunday. Mannion started one game in place of Cousins back in 2019, while Mond and Sloter have never taken a snap in an NFL regular season game.

The Vikings enter Week 17 on the outside looking in on the NFL playoff picture. At 7-8 on the year, they are currently the No. 8 seed in the NFC with two other teams sharing the same record. Minnesota is a game back of both the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers for the remaining wild spots in the conference.

Minnesota upset Green Bay back in Week 11 at home, but the team has gone 2-3 since that victory. Now, the Vikings need to pull off an upset at Lambeau Field with a backup quarterback to realistically keep their playoff hopes alive.

Recommended Stories

  • Patriots RB Brandon Bolden reveals he was battling cancer in 2018

    "It never stopped me from doing anything. It didn’t hinder me from anything."

  • Vikings’ Kirk Cousins goes to COVID list; what it means for Eagles

    Kirk Cousins is out for Sunday night's game, which could help the Eagles. By Dave Zangaro

  • Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins tests positive for COVID, will miss Packers game

    Minnesota Vikings QB Kirk Cousins tested positive for the virus on Friday. As an unvaccinated player, he'll miss Sunday's game vs. the Packers.

  • Favorite Week 17 NFL wagers

    Minty Bets and Frank Schwab break down their best bets ahead of the loaded week 17 NFL slate. Can the Arizona Cardinals upset the red-hot Dallas Cowboys? New BetMGM customers who bet $1 on ANY game will receive $100 in free bets added to their account. You don’t need to win your bet to receive the promotion. Must be 21+ in AZ,&nbsp;CO, IN, IA, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY only. Terms apply. Go to BetMGM.com/YAHOOSPECIAL to get started or use promo code SPORTSBOOK when making your first deposit.

  • Olivia Munn shares first photos of 'ADORA-BAO' baby son Malcolm with John Mulaney

    On Christmas Eve, new parents John Mulaney and Olivia Munn shared the first photo of their newborn, who they've named Malcolm.

  • In passing league, some teams still find success on ground

    Relying on a big-play quarterback to carve up opposing defenses in the passing game remains the best path to offensive success in the modern NFL. “If you want to establish any type of dominance, especially in the trenches, I think it is necessary,” San Francisco 49ers left tackle Trent Williams said.

  • NFC Playoff scenario: Vikings QB Kirk Cousins, Washington RB Antonio Gibson placed on COVID-list

    #Eagles #NFC #Playoff scenario: #Vikings QB Kirk #Cousins, #WashingtonFootball RB Antonio Gibson placed on COVID-list

  • Lightning’s Mikhail Sergachev, Andrej Sustr return from COVID protocol

    TAMPA — The Lightning’s lineup is slowly replenishing with the return of some players on their blue line. Friday morning, defensemen Mikhail Sergachev and Andrej Sustr returned to the ice after entering COVID-19 protocol Sunday and Monday, respectively. Both players were full participants in today’s optional morning skate ahead of the New Year’s Eve matchup against the Rangers (7 p.m. puck ...

  • Vikings place Nick Vigil on COVID-19 reserve list

    The Vikings placed linebacker Nick Vigil on the COVID-19 reserve list, the team announced Thursday. Vigil has appeared in all 15 games this season, starting 11. He joins quarterback Sean Mannion, guard Oli Udoh, tackle Rashod Hill and defensive end Patrick Jones III on the team’s COVID-19 reserve list. Blake Lynch likely replaces Vigil on [more]

  • Bart Scott shares his favorite Tom Brady memory | Jets Game Plan

    Former Jet Bart Scott discusses Tom Brady's longevity in the NFL and shares his favorite memory of the quarterback from his playing days with the Ravens. Watch more Jets Game Plan: https://sny.tv/shows/jets-game-plan About Jets Game Plan: Jets Game Plan with Jeané Coakley and former New York Jets linebacker Bart Scott provides a football insider’s view of the Gang Green's upcoming NFL matchup with exclusive access, press conferences and team breakdowns.

  • 1-on-1 with Superintendent of DC Schools Christina Grant

    DC Public Schools announced that all students and staff must test negative for COVID-19 before returning to the building after winter break. Superintendent of DC Schools Christina Grant joined us with more details.

  • Grapevine and Highway 33 reopen after storm pummels Southern California

    Travel over the Grapevine and rural Highway 33 resumed later Thursday after a winter storm pummeled Ventura County and the region with rain and snow.

  • Dolphins getting two players back from the COVID list Friday

    The Dolphins are expected to have six players on the COVID list going into the weekend.

  • Rodgers says he won't drag out offseason decision on future

    Aaron Rodgers says he won’t drag out any offseason decisions regarding his future with the Green Bay Packers. Rodgers, 38, said he would make a decision after talking to his loved ones as well as team officials such as CEO/President Mark Murphy, general manager Brian Gutekunst and executive vice president/director of football operations Russ Ball. “I’m just savoring this year as much as anything,” Rodgers said Wednesday.

  • Kirk Cousins has COVID-19, out Sunday night

    Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins will miss Sunday night’s game against the Packers. According to multiple reports, Cousins has tested positive for COVID-19 and will be on the COVID-19 reserve list. Cousins is unvaccinated, and even though the NFL recently changed its COVID-19 protocols to make it easier for unvaccinated players to return faster, he won’t [more]

  • Packers vs. Vikings: 5 things to watch and a prediction

    Five things to watch and a prediction for Sunday night's primetime showdown between the Packers and Vikings.

  • It's 'poetic': John Madden watched Fox's 'All Madden' doc three days before he died

    John Madden spent Christmas surrounded by family watching FOX Sports' doc "All Madden." Tom Rinaldi and Joel Santos share how they told the story.

  • Vikings Week 17 Thursday injury report: Minnesota takes a hit

    Here is the Vikings' Thursday injury report for Week 17:

  • Drugmaker Teva fueled opioid addiction in New York, jury finds

    Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd fueled opioid addiction in New York state, a jury found on Thursday, a setback for a company still facing thousands of other opioid-related lawsuits around the United States. The verdict, which followed a nearly six-month New York state court trial in a case brought by the state and two of its counties, does not include damages, which will be determined later. Teva shares, which had been trading higher, fell more than 7 percentage points in New York following the decision.

  • ‘The Game’ Is In Its Third Quarter, Hoping To Win Back Old Fans And Make New Ones

    With Wendy Raquel Robinson and Hosea Chanchez still making plays, the Paramount+ series tackles racism, mental health and hair discrimination in sports.