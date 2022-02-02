Reports: Kevin Steele becomes Miami's DC days after joining Maryland's coaching staff

New Miami defensive coordinator Kevin Steele's Maryland tenure was incredibly brief.

The longtime college football coach is set to be the Hurricanes' defensive coordinator, according to multiple reports — including Rivals' CaneSport. And his move to Miami comes after he joined Maryland's coaching staff on Friday.

Steele had agreed to become Maryland's defensive coordinator last week and started working for the Terrapins on Friday, according to The Athletic. But he reportedly told the Terps on Monday that he would be heading to Miami to work for new Hurricanes coach Mario Cristobal.

The Kevin Steele deal shows just how wild the CFB hiring process is. He’d verbally accepted the Maryland job last wk, started working Friday, & was recruiting for the Terps. This afternoon, while sitting in his office at Maryland, he told them that he was taking the Canes DC job. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) February 2, 2022

Steele is Cristobal's first coordinator hire in Miami. The Hurricanes are still looking for an offensive coordinator and their search has ranged far and wide. Toledo coach Jason Candle was reportedly a contender for the offensive coordinator position but decided to remain with the Rockets earlier in January.

Cristobal, a Miami native and alum, came to the Hurricanes from Oregon after Miami fired Manny Diaz following the season. The Hurricanes kept Diaz as the team's coach until it was clear that Cristobal would be leaving Eugene to take over in Miami.

Steele spent the 2021 season out of college football after he was Auburn’s defensive coordinator in 2020. He was briefly hired at Tennessee after the 2020 season by coach Jeremy Pruitt but never coached a game for the Volunteers. Pruitt was fired by the school and Steele was promoted to interim head coach until Josh Heupel was hired. Then Steele wasn’t retained on Tennessee’s staff despite signing a two-year, $900,000 deal with the school.

That 51-day Tennessee tenure felt incredibly brief at the time. But it’s decades compared to Steele’s time at Maryland.

Since serving as Baylor’s head coach from 1999-2002, Steele has also coached at Florida State, Alabama, Clemson, and LSU in addition to Auburn and Tennessee. He worked with Cristobal at Alabama in 2013 and 2014 when both were on Nick Saban’s staff.