Reports: Kevin Durant talking to Kawhi Leonard about teaming up on Clippers, Knicks

LeBron James wants to team up with Kawhi Leonard on the Lakers, forming a three-man superteam with Anthony Davis that could be the best trio the NBA has ever seen. That idea seemed to be gaining momentum.

However, he’s not the only superstar talking to Leonard about teaming up.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Multiple reports have Kevin Durant and his team in New York talking with Leonard as well about joining forces, either on the Knicks or Clippers. There is this from Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Rival executives told The Athletic they believe Durant has considered a possible partnership with Leonard throughout the pre-free agency process so far. For the Clippers a potential duo of Leonard and Durant is the pitch they believe will trump any others — including Brooklyn’s [with Durant and Kyrie Irving].

Adrian Wojnarowski and Ramona Shelburne of ESPN added more detail to that.

Free agent stars Kevin Durant and Kawhi Leonard have been discussing scenarios that could include a future with them playing together, league sources told ESPN. For now, there are two clear possibilities for the two All-NBA forwards to sign into the same franchise — the Los Angeles Clippers and New York Knicks.

Rumors are flying fast and furious, as they always do the day before free agency opens (6 p.m. ET on Sunday), however the Leonard/Durant pairing idea is one that has bounced around the NBA all season in different forms. All the smoke and various rumors are just different agents and different teams are leaking things to try to make them look good and provide momentum for their hopeful signings. Essentially, teams and agents are trying to speak things into reality.

At the heart of this is one question: What does Kawhi Leonard really want?

Story continues

To be part of a new superteam with the Lakers, a franchise with the biggest brand and brightest spotlight in the NBA? To team up with Durant — in a year when KD recovers from his torn Achilles — and either revitalize the Knicks in the nation’s largest market, or carve their own new path with the Clippers in Los Angeles? Or, to return to a Toronto team that prioritized his health and helped him win another NBA title, restoring his reputation as maybe the best player in basketball?

Also looming over this is the possibility Kevin Durant takes the money — $221 million worth — and returns to the Warriors.

However, everything seems to hinge on the enigmatic Leonard and what he decides. What he wants. Ultimately, nobody knows what that truly is, and may not until he makes his call in the coming week.