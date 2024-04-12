Reports: Kentucky targeting Brigham Young men's basketball coach Mark Pope for vacancy

The Kentucky men's basketball team has its eye on a new coach.

The Wildcats are reportedly targeting Kentucky alum and Brigham Young coach Mark Pope, according to multiple media reports. Pope would succeed John Calipari, who left to become the new head coach of Arkansas following 15 seasons at Kentucky.

Pope played for Kentucky for two seasons from 1994–1996, where he averaged 7.9 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.2 blocks in 69 games. He won a national championship with the Wildcats his senior season. Pope has served as the head coach of BYU since 2019 and has led the Cougars to a 110-52 record and two NCAA Tournament appearances in five seasons.

Brigham Young coach Mark Pope watches his team play against Oklahoma during their game at Lloyd Noble Center.

Calipari led the Wildcats to a 410-123 record, four Final Four appearances (2011, 2012, 2014, 2015) and a national championship in 2012 during his tenure. He announced his departure earlier this week after the No. 3 seed Wildcats were upset in the first round by No. 14 Oakland. He was introduced as new coach at Arkansas on Wednesday.

Following Calipari's departure, Kentucky's Athletics Director Mitch Barnhart announced on X that the Wildcats "are working diligently to hire a proven, highly dedicated coach who embraces the importance of this program to our fans and the state of Kentucky."

Kentucky previously considered Baylor head coach Scott Drew for the job, but the longtime Baylor coach decided to stay with the Bears after discussions with the Wildcats. Drew posted a statement on social media Thursday that reaffirmed his commitment to Baylor.

"In our program, we strive to put Jesus first, then others, then ourselves," the statement said. "We truly believe God has called my family and I to continue our work here at Baylor, surrounded by the best people and community anyone could be blessed to have... We look forward to working together to bring more championships to Waco."

Pope will face uncertainty about the current roster. There are decisions to be made by current players and an incoming class that is among the best in the country. Already leaving are Rob Dillingham, who declared the NBA draft, and Aaron Bradshaw, who entered the transfer portal before Calipari announced his departure from the school Tuesday. Adou Thiero and Joey Hart also are in the portal.

Contributing: Erick Smith, Dan Wolken

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Kentucky targeting Mark Pope of BYU for men's basketball coach vacancy