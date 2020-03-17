Reports: Kendall Fuller going back to Washington on four-year deal

Cornerback Kendall Fuller is set to return to the Washington Redskins after two years in Kansas City, according to multiple reports.

Fuller was dealt by Washington to the Chiefs as part of a trade package that brought quarterback Alex Smith to D.C. in 2018. Fuller is now going back to the team that selected him in the third round of the 2016 NFL Draft on a four-year deal worth close to $40 million, per Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

Fuller appeared in 26 games over the last two seasons for Kansas City with 19 total starts. As a full-time starter in 15 games in 2018, Fuller had 82 total tackles with two interceptions. He appeared in 11 games with four starts last season for the Chiefs, recording 49 tackles and a sack.

