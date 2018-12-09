Reports: Kareem Hunt in counseling

Former Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt is facing league discipline in the wake of multiple incidents, including the February incident that saw Hunt shove and kick a woman in Cleveland.

Hunt was released by the Chiefs after video of that incident came to light and the NFL has reportedly spoken to him about an accusation that he punched a man in June. Hunt has also been accused of kicking a man during an altercation in January.

According to multiple reports, Hunt is seeking counseling as the NFL deliberates about a penalty. That step — Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports Hunt is getting counseling for alcohol and anger management issues — is one that the NFL would likely have called for as part of a path back to active status as an NFL player had Hunt not taken the step already.

Hunt went unclaimed on waivers and is currently a free agent. He is on the Commissioner’s exempt list and is not be eligible to play unless and until that changes. A lengthy suspension is expected to be in place once Hill is taken off that list.