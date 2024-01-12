Reports: Kalen DeBoer, South Dakota native, will be Alabama football's next coach

Milbank, South Dakota native Kalen DeBoer will be Nick Saban’s successor and the new head coach of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, according to multiple reports on Friday. Alabama won nine SEC titles and six national championships in Saban's 17 seasons at the school.

Sources: Kalen DeBoer has informed Washington officials he's taking the job at Alabama. He's expected to tell his team soon. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 12, 2024

DeBoer is coming off a season in which he led Washington to a 12-0 record, the Pac-12 championship and an appearance in the College Football Playoff national title game. In his two seasons with the Huskies, DeBoer has completely turned around the program that went 4-8 In 2021.

DeBoer has a 104-12 overall record as a head coach and led the University of Sioux Falls to three NAIA national championships from 2005-2009.

After leaving Sioux Falls, DeBoer accepted offensive coordinator positions at Southern Illinois, Eastern Michigan, Fresno State and Indiana before being named Fresno State’s head coach in 2020. Just like he did at Washington, DeBoer revitalized the Fresno State football program. The Bulldogs went 3-3 in the COVID-19-altered season, then went 9-3 in his second season.

