Reports Juventus keep massive cut of Barrenechea fee from Aston Villa

There are reports in Italy that Juventus are retaining a massive percentage of the sell-on fee for Enzo Barrenechea, getting up to 70% from Aston Villa as part of the Douglas Luiz deal.

Multiple sources are confident today the deal is done, as Douglas Luiz will come to Juve in exchange for Barrenechea, Samuel Iling-Junior and €22m plus €2-3m in bonuses.

They all note that Juve are retaining a percentage of the sell-on fee for both their players going to Aston Villa.

Bizarre Barrenechea deal

However, Calciomercato.com suggest that the percentage for the Argentine is somewhere between 60 and 70 per cent, which would be practically unheard of.

It means if Aston Villa were to sell him for €30m, they’d pocket only €9m and Juventus would get the rest.

The Argentine midfielder was not originally meant to be part of the agreement and was only included when Weston McKennie held the transfer up with demands over personal terms.

Barrenechea spent this season on loan at Frosinone, who were relegated from Serie A.