Reports: Josh McDaniels, Raiders showing strong interest in each other

New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels has been rejecting interview requests left and right over the last few years, so it was notable when the Las Vegas Raiders requested to interview him and he accepted. They’re slated for an interview Saturday, per multiple reports.

The two parties have vetted each other thoroughly, according to NFL Network’s Mike Giardi. Momentum is building toward McDaniels — and his team of executives, led by Patriots director of player personnel Dave Ziegler — to join the Raiders this weekend, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

McDaniels walked away from the Indianapolis Colts’ job at the last minute, so teams and reporters have likely been leery to report anything with certainty until it’s a done deal. It certainly seems to be trending in that directino.

On Josh McDaniels possibly to the Raiders, I can tell you both sides have vetted each other thoroughly and belief from league sources that I've spoken to is that Josh has rebuffed other job openings during this hiring period so to take this interview shows how serious this is. — Mike Giardi (@MikeGiardi) January 28, 2022

From @GMFB: While the #Bears have a new coach, the #Raiders are still searching. But momentum builds for a Josh McDaniels-Dave Ziegler pairing in Las Vegas… pic.twitter.com/kIbtEFo4vx — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 28, 2022

I can assure you this request wouldn’t be going in if the interest wasn’t mutual. https://t.co/7KXgOjEG30 — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 27, 2022

It will be interesting to see if McDaniels walks away from that interview with a job offer — for himself and Ziegler. Vegas may want to lock him up while he’s on-site this weekend and secure their leadership team for the future.

