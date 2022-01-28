Reports: Josh McDaniels, Raiders showing strong interest in each other

Henry McKenna
·2 min read
New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels has been rejecting interview requests left and right over the last few years, so it was notable when the Las Vegas Raiders requested to interview him and he accepted. They’re slated for an interview Saturday, per multiple reports.

The two parties have vetted each other thoroughly, according to NFL Network’s Mike Giardi. Momentum is building toward McDaniels — and his team of executives, led by Patriots director of player personnel Dave Ziegler — to join the Raiders this weekend, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

McDaniels walked away from the Indianapolis Colts’ job at the last minute, so teams and reporters have likely been leery to report anything with certainty until it’s a done deal. It certainly seems to be trending in that directino.

It will be interesting to see if McDaniels walks away from that interview with a job offer — for himself and Ziegler. Vegas may want to lock him up while he’s on-site this weekend and secure their leadership team for the future.

