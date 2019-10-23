Reports: Josh Gordon expected to be waived off IR when healthy

The Patriots placed Josh Gordon on injured reserve Wednesday, a day after acquiring receiver Mohamed Sanu from the Falcons. It might not signal the end of Gordon’s season, though.

Gordon’s knee injury is considered “minor,” according to multiple reports, and he expects to be cleared soon. The receiver recently went 22 mph on a treadmill during his rehab, Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated reports.

Gordon replied to NFL Media’s tweet about the Patriots placing him on IR with one word: “Interesting.”

The Patriots are expected to waive Gordon off injured reserve once he’s cleared, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL, allowing Gordon to play with another team this season. If they waive him after Tuesday’s trade deadline, Gordon would be subject to waivers.

That would improve New England’s chances of keeping Gordon away from an AFC competitor with the worst teams getting the first shots at waiver claims.

Gordon has two bone bruises in his knee, which he aggravated against the Giants. He has not played since the Oct. 10 game.

Gordon warmed up at practice Wednesday but did not participate.

He has 20 catches for 287 yards and a touchdown this season, and 60 catches for 1,007 yards and four touchdowns in 17 games with the Patriots over the past two seasons.

The league handed Gordon an indefinite suspension for another violation of the league’s substance abuse policy Dec. 20, but Commissioner Roger Goodell lifted it during training camp.