Reports: Josh Allen knee injury not believed to be serious, ligaments weren’t damaged

The Jaguars endured a lot of injuries during their Week 11 loss to the Steelers and the most significant was the knee injury defensive end Josh Allen suffered. After he was helped off the field by trainers and unable to put weight on it, many were concerned about the severity, however, according to several reports it appears he dodged a bullet. Early Monday morning, Ian Rapoport reported that the injury is believed not to be a severe one based on his initial tests. Later in the day, Doug Marrone added to that by saying Allen could miss time although the injury didn’t involve ligament damage.