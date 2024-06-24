Reports: Joselu set to join Al-Gharafa in Qatar

Madrid's Joselu stands next to the UEFA Champions League trophy at the award ceremony. Spain striker Joselu is on the verge of a move to Qatari club Al-Gharafa SC, media reports said on 24 June. Tom Weller/dpa

Spain striker Joselu is on the verge of a move to Qatari club Al-Gharafa SC, media reports said on Monday.

The 34-year-old, who was on loan at Real Madrid last season from Espanyol, will move once Spain's Euro 2024 journey is complete and he can take a medical.

Joselu was born in Stuttgart and played in the Bundesliga for Hoffenheim, Eintracht Frankfurt and Hanover.

The striker scored both goals for Madrid in the 2-1 semi-final second leg win against Bayern Munich in the Champions League last month as Los Blancos went on to lift the trophy for a record-extending 15th time.

He was signed for a year as a stop gap between Karim Benzema leaving Madrid and Kylian Mbappé arriving.