Reports: Joe Flacco is expected to start for Browns

It looks like Joe Flacco is going to be quarterbacking the Browns again this Sunday.

Flacco got the start in last Sunday's loss to the Rams with Dorian Thompson-Robinson out of action due to a concussion and Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski declined to name a starter for Week 14's game against the Jaguars early in the week. He stayed mum on the choice after Thompson-Robinson cleared the concussion protocol, but multiple reports indicate Flacco will get the nod for the second straight game.

The Browns signed Flacco to the active roster on Saturday and waived P.J. Walker, who started games when Deshaun Watson was out early in the season.

Flacco was 23-of-44 for 254 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception last week.