REPORTS: Joe Buck on the call for May 24 Cardinals-Cubs broadcast

ST. LOUIS – Joe Buck is expected to join Chip Caray for a St. Louis Cardinals broadcast on Bally Sports Midwest later this month, per several reports.

Buck and Caray are planning to call the May 24 Cardinals-Cubs game on Bally Sports Midwest, according to reports from the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and The Athletic. It would be Buck’s first baseball broadcast since stepping down from MLB play-by-play duties three years ago.

Buck had the opportunity to call the World Series and MLB All-Star Game more than 20 times each as the longtime lead broadcaster for MLB on FOX Sports. He is also the son of legendary Cardinals broadcaster Jack Buck.

Earlier this year, Buck told FOX 2 he was at peace with his life after baseball broadcasts. He serves as the lead play-by-play announcer for Monday Night Football games on ESPN. There’s not much else on his playbook at the moment.

Last year, however, he indicated that there would be one avenue through which he could see himself calling a baseball broadcast again.

“If the Cardinals need me or want me to come down and do a game someday with Chip Caray to have Buck and Caray together again, maybe I would do that just for fun,” Buck previously told Sports Illustrated.

It seems Joe Buck is a man of his word. Working with Chip Caray on a broadcast would help both carry out some unique family ties.

For context: Jack Buck and Harry Caray, joined forces to broadcast St. Louis Cardinals games in 1954. As the father of Joe and grandfather of Chip, the duo worked together for 14 years and through two World Series championships. The St. Louis Walk of Fame considers Jack and Harry “the greatest broadcast team in baseball history.”

As part of a tribute, The Athletic’s Katie Woo reports that both will take on traditional play-by-play duties for parts of the broadcast, then exchange stories about Harry and Jack throughout the broadcast.

The Cardinals have not yet announced the broadcast lineup for the May 24 game on Bally Sports Midwest, though confirmation could come in the near future.

The Cardinals wrap up a road series with the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday, then return for a lengthy nine-game homestand that begins Friday. The Boston Red Sox, Baltimore Orioles and Chicago Cubs will all pay a visit to town in the next homestand.

