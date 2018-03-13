Reports: Jets signing top free-agent CB Trumaine Johnson for around $15M per year

The New York Jets have reportedly agreed to a deal with former Los Angeles Rams cornerback Trumaine Johnson, taking one of the top free agents off the board.

CB Trumaine Johnson intends to sign with the NY Jets, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 13, 2018





NFL Network reports that the deal will be worth around $15 million annually.

The #Jets are expected to sign CB Trumaine Johnson to a deal worth roughly $15M per year, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 13, 2018





Johnson follows Richard Sherman (49ers), Malcom Butler (Titans) and Bashaud Breeland (Panthers) in a hot cornerback market that has seen some of the league’s top cover men switch teams in free agency this offseason.

The Rams had used the franchise tag in consecutive years to retain Johnson, but with the additions of Aqib Talib and Marcus Peters via trade, did not need to roster another No. 1 cornerback.

A third-round pick in 2012, Johnson earned the Rams’ nickelback job as a rookie before being promoted to a full-time starter his second season in the league.

The 28-year-old has recorded 18 interceptions and 67 pass deflections over his six-year career.

Trumaine Johnson is reportedly leaving the Rams to sign with the New York Jets. (AP)

