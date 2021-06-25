Reports: Jets sign former WFT tackle Morgan Moses to 1-year deal

Reports: Jets sign former WFT tackle Moses to 1-year deal originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Offensive tackle Morgan Moses has signed a one-year deal with the New York Jets, according to multiple reports. The Washington Post reports that the deal is worth $3.6 million with another $1.7 million in incentives. Moses finds his new home just over a month after being released by the Washington Football Team.

Moses, 30, started every game at right tackle for Washington from 2015 through 2020. Pro Football Focus gave him the 18th-highest player grade among tackles last season with a score of 79.9, the highest mark of his career. Washington released the 2014 third-round pick well into the offseason after he was unable to work out trade.

The Jets’ offensive line already includes first-round picks from the last two drafts in left tackle Mekhi Becton and left guard Alijah Vera-Tucker. Moses — who figures to resume his position of right tackle — will join a revamped group that will be tasked with protecting rookie quarterback Zach Wilson, who the Jets drafted second overall in April.

By releasing Moses, Washington opened up $7.75 million in salary cap space. According to Over the Cap, the team still has $16.65 million in available cap space, ninth-most in the NFL.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler first reported the two sides were working toward a deal.