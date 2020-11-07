Reports: Jays re-sign P Ray to one-year, $8 million deal

The Toronto Blue Jays re-signed free agent left-hander Robbie Ray to a one-year, $8 million contract, multiple outlets reported Saturday.





It is the first reported free agent deal of the offseason.





Ray, 29, pitched in five games (four starts) with the Blue Jays this September after being acquired from the Arizona Diamondbacks in an Aug. 31 trade for fellow southpaw Travis Bergen.





Ray was a combined 2-5 with a 6.62 ERA in 12 games (11 starts) with Toronto and Arizona. He struck out 68 batters and led the majors with 45 walks in 51 2/3 innings.





An All-Star for the Diamondbacks in 2017, Ray has a 49-51 career record with a 4.26 ERA in 161 games (157 starts) with the Detroit Tigers (2014), Arizona (2015-20) and Toronto.





