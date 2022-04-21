Reports: Jay Wright stepping down after 21 seasons at Villanova
Villanova head coach Jay Wright is reportedly stepping down after 21 seasons and two national championships.
Jay Wright shocked college basketball Wednesday night with his immediate resignation at Villanova, the Big East program he led to two national championships and four Final Fours in a Hall of Fame career. The 60-year-old Wright guided Villanova to titles in 2016 and 2018 and just led the Wildcats to the Final Four, where they lost to national champion Kansas. “It's time for us to enter a new era of Villanova basketball,” Wright said in a statement.
