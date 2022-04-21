Reports: Jay Wright stepping down after 21 seasons at Villanova

Reuters Videos

STORY: Although the destroyed tanks were once common site and scattered across the streets of Bucha, authorities are cleaning up and piling up the destroyed military vehicles in an area along with severely damaged cars and vans bearing dozens of bullet holes.Bucha and the northern outskirts of Irpin were the point at which the main body of Russian troops and armor advancing from the northwest was halted after meeting with unexpectedly fierce resistance from Ukrainian force. The area witnessed some of the bloodiest fighting for the capital, until Russia pulled forces back from north of Kyiv saying it planned to focus on eastern Ukraine.Russian forces are accused of killing many civilians there, although the Kremlin has denied this and says the incident was staged.