Reports: Jameis Winston, Alvin Kamara expected to play through injuries vs. Panthers

Let’s start with the good news. Multiple reports from ESPN’s Adam Schefter and NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport say the New Orleans Saints expect to start quarterback Jameis Winston and running back Alvin Kamara in Sunday’s game with the Carolina Panthers while both players gut out a couple of injuries — Winston was limited on the injury report all week with back and ankle issues, whereas Kamara was held out of last week’s game altogether due to a rib injury.

Now the bad news. Rapoport adds that the Saints will likely be without tight end/quarterback Taysom Hill, who is also dealing with a rib ailment. Hill hasn’t seen many reps with the offense since his record-setting rushing performance in Week 1, but he still brings valuable big-play opportunities that the Saints will miss in Carolina.

Six players were listed as questionable on the final injury report, though NewOrleans.Football’s Nick Underhill reports they all made the trip to at least test out their conditioning in pregame warmups (which is a good sign for their availability next week in London against the Minnesota Vikings). That list includes Winston, Kamara, Hill, right tackle Ryan Ramczyk, safety Marcus Maye, and cornerback Paulson Adebo. We’ll find out in just a few hours who will be suiting up when the Saints announce their inactive list.

