Reports: Jalen Hurts will start Monday Night Football

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, who is battling flu-like symptoms, flew separately from the team to Seattle.

But he arrived at Lumen Field with teammates Monday night and, according to multiple reports, Hurts will play.

The team added Hurts to the practice report Saturday as a non-participant with an illness. They downgraded him to questionable Sunday.

Hurts has thrown for 3,192 yards, 19 touchdowns and 10 interceptions, while also rushing for 460 yards and a team-best 12 touchdowns.

The Eagles will be without cornerback Darius Slay (knee), offensive guard Cam Jurgens (pectoral) and linebacker Zack Cunningham (knee) as they try to break a two-game losing streak and stay alone atop the NFC East.

The Eagles have clinched a playoff berth and are 1 1/2 games ahead of the Cowboys in the division.