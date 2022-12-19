Reports: Jalen Hurts has injured shoulder that could sideline him vs. Cowboys, beyond

Jalen Hurts has a sprained throwing shoulder, and his status for Saturday's NFC East showdown against the Dallas Cowboys is in doubt, according to multiple reports.

His agent Nicole Lynn told ESPN that they don't believe his injury is long-term, while the Philadelphia Inquirer reports that the injury could sideline him for two games.

Hurts is believed to have sustained the injury during the third quarter of Sunday's 25-20 win over the Bears on a hit by Chicago defensive end Trevis Gipson. He remained in the game and capped a fourth-quarter scoring drive with a 1-yard touchdown run after the hit.

Jalen Hurts is expected to miss Saturday's game against the Cowboys and maybe more. (Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Backup quarterback Gardner Minshew will presumably start against the Cowboys and as long as Hurts remains sidelined. Minshew is one of the NFL's most experienced backup quarterbacks, with 22 starts in his 30 NFL appearances playing for the Eagles and Jacksonville Jaguars.

Hurts has emerged as an MVP candidate in his third NFL season while leading the Eagles to an NFL-best 13-1 record. He's averaging a career-best 248 passing yards per game while tallying 22 touchdowns and five interceptions in 14 starts. He's made significant leaps with his accuracy in each of the last two seasons, with his 67.1% completion rate a career high over his 61.3% rate in 2021. Hurts is likewise a force as a runner with 747 yards and 13 touchdowns on the ground this season.

With three regular-season games remaining, the Eagles have a three-game lead over the 10-4 Cowboys in the NFC East and a two-game lead over the 11-3 Minnesota Vikings for the best record in the NFC. Philadelphia closes the season with games against the Cowboys, New Orleans Saints and New York Giants.