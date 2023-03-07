Jakobi Meyers is the top-ranked wide receiver on our list of the top free agents in the league this year and it doesn’t look like the Patriots are going to keep him from hitting the open market next week.

According to multiple reports, Meyers is not expected to re-sign with New England or receive a franchise tag that would keep him from becoming an unrestricted free agent. Players can begin talking with other teams on March 13 and all free agents will officially become eligible to sign with new teams on March 15.

Mike Giardi of NFL Media reports that the Patriots hope that Meyers will come back to them before agreeing to a deal with another team, but Dan Graziano of ESPN reports that the two sides have not been close in conversations thus far.

Meyers caught 67 passes for 804 yards and six touchdowns for New England last season.

Reports: Jakobi Meyers is expected to test free agency originally appeared on Pro Football Talk